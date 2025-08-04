TEXNOPLAZM has entered Early Access!
The day has come for the hottest first-person beat'em'up to hit the virtual shelves!
Fight your way through the first 10+ action-packed levels of Episode 1 (out of 3) by experimenting with all(?) the core gameplay elements that make TEXNOPLAZM a one-of-a-kind FPS, coming up with your own combos and rack up the highest score.
On launch day Texnoplazm will contain the Prologue (a.k.a. the demo) and the first three Chapters, each one divided into multiple levels, offering the same structure experienced in the demo but with even more surprises.
What to expect
- New abilities and upgraded movesets
Unlock powerful active and passive upgrades at Upgrade Terminals by uncovering every secret in select levels. Active upgrades will count as special moves that can be activated once their meter is full, while passive upgrades will improve moves or interactions that are present in the core game loop.
- Gear Up for Combat
Prepare to wield new melee weapons, guns, and more. Even better, the aforementioned upgrades will bring fresh ways to interact with your arsenal, opening even more stylish options at every encounter.
- New Enemies Fight against brand-new enemy types as you progress through the game, decide which one is your (un)favorite to deal with.
- New Bosses
Wrap up each Chapter by facing a new boss, each one of them testing your skills in unique ways.
- General improvements
The feedback gathered from you all has been pivotal to make the game flow as smoothly as possible, so I hope that the version 0.1 of TEXNOPLAZM will feel fun and rewarding.
and now the actual...
Patch notes (August 4th 2025)
Episode 1 (chapters from 0-3) entroduced in Early Access v0.1
tutorial section of stage 0-1 has been reworked to deliver information with better pacing
soundtrack of stage 0-1 has been updated
final area of stage 0-2 has been reworked for better navigation
health orbs HP amount decreased from 2 to 1hp per pickup
decreased amount of health dropped by enemies
punch rate of fire increased from 0.25 to 0.275s
charged punch cast time has been reduced
enemies get up faster after being knocked down
stamina recharge rate increased
difficulty doens't change stamina recharge rate
audio/visual feedback if stamina is zero
activating a checkpoint doesn't deduct point from the final score
checkpoints fully recharge stamina
checkpoints set health to 30 if it's lower
disarming and parrying istantly reset cooldowns and stamina
duration for the throwing animation of some melee weapons has been reduced
removed collision from doorframes, windows and other props
increased weapon pickup radius
increased health pickup radius
revolver ammo reduced to 3
shotgun ammo reduced to 4
blaster ammo reduced to 10
pistol 2 ammo reduced to 4
shotgun player dmg reduced from 15 to 12,t per pellet
revolver enemy damage increase from 20 to 30
hitscan enemy dmg increase from 15 to 20
knife integrity reduced to 20
steel pipe integrity reduced to 30
sword integrity reduced to 50
electro mace integrity reduced to 40
hammer integrity reduced to 40
collecting a secret awards a one-time 1000xp bonus
Innumerable visual and audio tweaks/improvements
Innumerable bugfixes