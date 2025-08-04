TEXNOPLAZM has entered Early Access!

The day has come for the hottest first-person beat'em'up to hit the virtual shelves!

Fight your way through the first 10+ action-packed levels of Episode 1 (out of 3) by experimenting with all(?) the core gameplay elements that make TEXNOPLAZM a one-of-a-kind FPS, coming up with your own combos and rack up the highest score.



On launch day Texnoplazm will contain the Prologue (a.k.a. the demo) and the first three Chapters, each one divided into multiple levels, offering the same structure experienced in the demo but with even more surprises.



What to expect



- New abilities and upgraded movesets

Unlock powerful active and passive upgrades at Upgrade Terminals by uncovering every secret in select levels. Active upgrades will count as special moves that can be activated once their meter is full, while passive upgrades will improve moves or interactions that are present in the core game loop.



- Gear Up for Combat

Prepare to wield new melee weapons, guns, and more. Even better, the aforementioned upgrades will bring fresh ways to interact with your arsenal, opening even more stylish options at every encounter.



- New Enemies Fight against brand-new enemy types as you progress through the game, decide which one is your (un)favorite to deal with.



- New Bosses

Wrap up each Chapter by facing a new boss, each one of them testing your skills in unique ways.



- General improvements

The feedback gathered from you all has been pivotal to make the game flow as smoothly as possible, so I hope that the version 0.1 of TEXNOPLAZM will feel fun and rewarding.



and now the actual...

Patch notes (August 4th 2025)

