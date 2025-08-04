God Mode is now introduced in SailSim, which allows anyone to alter the physical characteristics of each vessel. You can now play around with forces applied to each vessel and see what suits you best or just have fun with it. Not all forces are available since some are deeply integrated into each level but the most important ones are now opened to change in real time.



SandBox challenges were added to each category which essentially let you sail each vessel without the need to pass challenges. This is also done so that you can just sail around and play with God Mode settings or to enjoy the scenery in general.



I took a look at some statistics from SailSim and it seems that rewards as well as availability within the simulator was a bit high so i corrected that by decreasing most values for Upgrades in the Unlock section as well as increased rewards within SailSim so that more people can enjoy the adventures as well as other features faster.



The point is for everyone to Enjoy SailSim so i hope these alterations will make the simulator more accessible and we have more sailors to race with :)



There were some things which were changed after the Unreal Engine 5.5 update, especially in places such as the adventures and some challenges so those are fixed now as well.



As always i am working on SailSim to make it better and more fun so if you see anything weird or some bug i missed, please let me know.



Enjoy the new updates. There is more to come!