Dear Adventurers,



To enhance the gaming experience for players, a version update will be conducted starting from 2025-08-06 01:00-03:00. Server maintenance will also be performed during this period. During the server maintenance, you will be unable to access the game. (If the update cannot be completed on time, the server opening time will be postponed.) Afterwards, you will be able to participate in more exciting activities. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will compensate you with a luxurious gift. Thank you for your understanding and patience.



New features:



The last foggy area of the home has been unlocked, along with new gameplay.



New Content:



New Event: Fox Dream

Thomas and Sarah are shipwrecked on a desert island during a voyage. After landing, they encounter a mysterious fox spirit. Let's see what kind of story unfolds between them.



New Event: The Path Home

Sarah's birthday is approaching. Harry hears of a exquisite gemstone gown in a distant land and decides to find it as a birthday gift for Sarah.



New Event: Flaming Years

Brady, a cowboy living in seclusion in the mountains, gathers with a few friends around a campfire, reminiscing about his flaming years.



[*]New Event: The Bravery Challenge

Sarah received a letter from her friend Samia, who sincerely invited her to visit Shifra Island and mentioned the Bravery Challenge. What is the Bravery Challenge? What kind of magical adventure will Sarah experience at the Bravery Challenge...



Sarah's Adventure Operation Team