Hello, dear adventurers :)

I've fixed several bugs, and one very important one:

Some players managed to complete the Purple King quest much earlier than expected. It's surprising, since it usually takes days or weeks! However, due to a bug , they didn't receive the achievement… I'm very sorry. It's now fixed: on your next playthrough, the game will check your progress and award you the achievements “Heroes of Subterranea” and “Defeating the Aberration.”

Are you in Arcanopolis or nearby? You can now travel to Verdant Grotto , as I’ve opened a new path. Check the map —it contains visual hints about which places are connected (paths or portals similar to others — hint: look at Subterranea’s portals ).

Music no longer stops, the door illustration has been improved, and the “Cancel” button in the grimoire is now named “Exit,” for clarity.

What am I working on now?

More chapters for the main quest and other essential ones

A random quest system to keep the action going

Backstory chapters to better understand the protagonists and their connection

When the Purple King quest ends, you’ll see that our heroes are no longer just companions , but friends . And in future quests, they could become lovers or something more. They may need a home , so start saving—I'd love to add housing options too.

Chapters set in inns and town locations will add new possibilities and encounters.

On the blog, I’m writing a post about Sioul and the magic casters in the universe. I already published one about Tamzyn and her personality. Now it's Sioul’s turn. Feel free to read it if you'd like.

In a few days, a Maps DLC will be released. It’s not required to play—just for those who want a large printable map to study outside of the game.

This DLC also serves as dev support. If you buy it, you help fund hardware, software, educational materials… or simply show your appreciation. It’s offered at a low price, and you don’t need to purchase it: the game is and will remain free. Just by playing, you're already giving me great support—thank you so much! Some players asked if they could contribute more, so it’s there for them.

Other DLCs in the pipeline:

Bestiary of monsters and creatures

History of the Chasm (key characters, races, lore...)

Interactive Grimoire

Tabletop RPG version of the game

Long-term novel project

All of this will be updated as well, but my priority remains adding features to the base game, which will stay free. I want everyone to play without barriers, and the extras are just for those who want to dive deeper.

Please share your ideas in the comments or forums—I'd love to know what features interest you most and whether these DLC ideas appeal to you.

Thank you endlessly for playing! I can’t thank you enough for stepping into my world and bringing it to life :)



Complete Changelog – Version 1.2.2 (August 3, 2025)