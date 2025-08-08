Dear Fellow Exorcists!
We’re excited to announce that The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia is now available in Simplified Chinese! This localization was made possible entirely through the passion and effort of dedicated fans, and is offered as an unofficial community-driven release. We sincerely thank everyone who contributed to making this happen.
Key Contributors:
Translation & Artwork: Yazawa Akio (矢泽秋落)
Programming & Technical Support: Wither2x
Special Thanks:
Nord
LemonBomb
Yuri’s Cat
Lin Yusheng
Way
Sadship
The Underminers Development Team
The MorbidWare Team
We hope this Chinese version enhances the experience for players across the Chinese-speaking community. The Simplified Chinese localization is only available in the PC version. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Thank you for your support, and enjoy your adventure in The Textorcist!
Textorcizing greetings!
Matteo, Diego, Giuseppe
Changed files in this update