Dear Fellow Exorcists!

We’re excited to announce that The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia is now available in Simplified Chinese! This localization was made possible entirely through the passion and effort of dedicated fans, and is offered as an unofficial community-driven release. We sincerely thank everyone who contributed to making this happen.

Key Contributors:

Translation & Artwork: Yazawa Akio (矢泽秋落)

Programming & Technical Support: Wither2x

Special Thanks:

Nord

LemonBomb

Yuri’s Cat

Lin Yusheng

Way

Sadship

The Underminers Development Team

The MorbidWare Team



We hope this Chinese version enhances the experience for players across the Chinese-speaking community. The Simplified Chinese localization is only available in the PC version. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Thank you for your support, and enjoy your adventure in The Textorcist!

Textorcizing greetings!

Matteo, Diego, Giuseppe