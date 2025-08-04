📋 Feature Adjustments:

Improved the display of the save/load interface.

Added a battle scene mini-window mode in full-screen mode, allowing players to view combat while in town.

📚 Numerical Balance:

Reduced the gold required to unlock Page 9 of the warehouse backpack.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where clicking the safe in town could accidentally trigger the backpack sort button.

Fixed incorrect B-grade icon color in the mercenary quality unlock tips in the tavern interface.

Fixed delayed level refresh after the Abyss Invasion event ended.

Fixed an issue where the boss health bar would disappear under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where some boss kills did not unlock their illustrations (Extreme Trial).

Fixed visual issues with the map display of the Water Basin Roof.

Fixed an issue where the Assassin's Soul property on the set item was behaving abnormally.

Fixed incorrect display of Paladin skill level bonuses in the Pioneer's Light Amulet.