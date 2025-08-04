 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19467390
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a battle scene mini-window mode in full-screen mode, allowing players to view combat while in town.

  • Increased gold output in Level 86.

  • Improved the display of the save/load interface.

  • Added new equipment illustrations.

📚 Numerical Balance:

  • Reduced the gold required to unlock Page 9 of the warehouse backpack.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where clicking the safe in town could accidentally trigger the backpack sort button.

  • Fixed incorrect B-grade icon color in the mercenary quality unlock tips in the tavern interface.

  • Fixed delayed level refresh after the Abyss Invasion event ended.

  • Fixed an issue where the boss health bar would disappear under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed an issue where some boss kills did not unlock their illustrations (Extreme Trial).

  • Fixed visual issues with the map display of the Water Basin Roof.

  • Fixed an issue where the Assassin's Soul property on the set item was behaving abnormally.

  • Fixed incorrect display of Paladin skill level bonuses in the Pioneer's Light Amulet.

  • Fixed some multilingual translation text issues.

