4 August 2025 Build 19467363
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed NPCs getting stuck not moving after jumping or getting knocked down
  • Updated Creatures and Packages rarity colors and changed Common color from yellow to blue

Changed files in this update

Windows Rival Rampage Windows Content Depot 663691
Linux Rival Rampage Mac Content Depot 663692
