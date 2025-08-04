 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19467358 Edited 4 August 2025 – 08:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
CHANGES
- Added a new modding hook, 'start', called when the player loads a world and gains control
- Updated the example frog mod to use the 'start' hook for adding the book entry + progress

BUG FIXES
- Fixed some crashes around missing chapter definitions in modded frogs

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitSteam Deck Depot 2355151
Windows 64-bit Depot 2355152
macOS 64-bit Depot 2355153
Linux 64-bit Depot 2355154
