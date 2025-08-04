CHANGES
- Added a new modding hook, 'start', called when the player loads a world and gains control
- Updated the example frog mod to use the 'start' hook for adding the book entry + progress
BUG FIXES
- Fixed some crashes around missing chapter definitions in modded frogs
1.3.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bitSteam Deck Depot 2355151
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2355152
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2355153
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2355154
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update