Hello everyone!

As in Coldridge, it's during the summer that things happen ☀️. We wanted to thank everyone that played Coldridge, so here is a new update!

In this update we implemented tools to make the game more accessible:

⌨️ A key bindings menu: available for mouse & keyboard or gamepad. This allows you to customize shortcut so the game is an enjoyable experience. This may also be used to connect custom controllers to make Coldridge playable in every situation.

⁉️ A tips section in the loading screen: We were searching for a way to help you discover all the secrets of Coldridge. The game can sometimes be frustrating when played in a certain way; these tips will allow you to better learn how to handle Coldridge chaos.

All of these news things come with a lot of balancing and fixes! Here is the full changelog:

Balancing

- buff Guitar (+50% gold gain),

- buff Farmer (50% chance to win gold instead of 20%),

- buff Merchant pass (50% consumable price reduction instead of 20%),

- buff Watchtower (+2 city vision range instead of +1),

- Passive item price balancing:

- Horseshoe: 150 -> 130

- Hylophobia: 150 -> 130

- Never look back item: 150 -> 180

- One eggs in one basket: 80 -> 100

- WinStreak: 80 -> 100

- Grappling hook: 150 -> 130

- No gain price: 100 -> 130

- Consumable price balancing:

- Portal: 50 -> 40

- Energy drink: 10 -> 15

- Ration hideout: 50 -> 40

- Gold mine: 60 -> 50

- Oil pump: 100 -> 80

- Teleportation scroll: 50 -> 40

Improvements and fixes

- feat: display keybindings and gamepad binding in settings

- feat: add possibility to rebind keyboard, mouse or gamepad shortcut

- feat: add gamepad sensitivity settings

- feat: add gameplay tips system displayed during loading screen

- feat: wait for user input before closing the loading screen when a tips is displayed

- feat: adapt cursor size depending on game resolution (bigger cursor for 4K screens)

- fix: settings menu not scaling correctly with ui scaling factor

- fix: invalid cutscene sound ambiance at the beginning of chapter 4