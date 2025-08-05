ADDED

Implemented wealth and enemy presence Raid Risk modifiers to the game settings.



Added a hold button prompt asset for dropping items and quick slots.



Localization to equipment context menu.



CHANGED

Replaced real-time outlook sequence with a cutscene for better performance.



Improved Trash Pile loot and POI setup.



Increase the visibility range of the guard marker.



Increased blacksmith hammer durability.



Japanese and Korean translations have been corrected.



FIXED

Fixed the region details not showing the unlock conditions for the region under certain circumstances (if another region had been unlocked).



Fixed raid risk tooltip not appearing in some tabs after raids are enabled again.



Fixed adding items to Special Projects taking one of each “any tool” tiers.



Fixed fetch quests removing items from quick slots.



Fixed crafting cost does not allow a Zero value in the UI.



Fixed neutral villages not blocking construction of simple structures.



Fixed the social overlay not appearing on Epic Games.



Fixed some UI text overflow issues.



Fixed the inari shrine quest marker not being visible for clients at all times.



Fixed the bow T1 duplication for NPCs.



Fixed the region being incorrectly calculated if the player was at the edge of the region texture.



Fixed performance drops when holding items that have dropping durability.



Fixed the shrine in the main game not showing the quest marker for clients.



Fixed headwear on the client unhiding hair when swapping the headwear.



Fixed that Respawn is not killing a player who has more than 100 HP.



Fixed that renaming a structure pop-up remains opened after a player's death.



Fixed NPCs levitating slightly when idle.



Fixed traders roaming instead of choosing POIs.



Fixed “Create server” button not working.



Fixed that the ‘number of season’ days on the map UI resets to default settings after restarting the game.



Fixed special project appearing in the Job tab list even if it is not within the bell tower radius.



Fixed wolf perception not working.



Fixed that loot spawners have items on creation.



Fixed the hair color reverting to black after unequipping hats.



Fixed loss of input on custom game settings when hosting a multiplayer game through the main menu in some screen resolutions.



Fixed Toshichi's and Kojiro’s hands becoming invisible after becoming the player's husband.



Fixed hats visible in FPP.



Fixed "Hold to skip" on Special Project cutscenes not working for clients.



Fixed hair color missing after unequipping hats.



Fixed available needs not be calculated on the client side.



Fixed “(hold)” missing in emote menu button hint.



Fixed the needs panel overshadowing selectable options in the job management.



Move “Foliage distance” under foliage quality option to better group them thematically in video settings.



Fixed misaligned guard towers.



Fixed the Bounty Hunter Beast Problem quest cannot be completed after restarting the game.



Fixed the Village tab showing the wrong age.



Fixed that raid starts without notification after changing season via sleep.



Youkoso!We got a new update for today, fixing reported issues and adding some new items as well as changes.Before we go into detail, we would like to share that Sengoku Dynasty is coming to consoles (PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series S|X) on 21 August 2025!This update comes accompanied by a friendly reminder to update your GPU driver to the latest version.So now, without further ado, here is the changelog: