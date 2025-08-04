Optimization
Optimized staff restocking logic: staff will now check if the current shelf is fully stocked before looking for other shelves to restock.
Improved staff restocking pathfinding: if the staff finishes restocking in one area and the current shelf has no suitable goods, they will search for the nearest shelf that can be restocked. If none is found, the item will be placed on a general storage shelf or on the ground.
Optimized the pathfinding logic for finding trash bins: previously, staff selected the bin based on flat straight-line distance. Now, they choose the bin based on the shortest actual walkable path.
In the card collection book, legendary cards are now displayed separately from other card counts.
Bug Fixes
Fixed a potential crash issue.
Fixed a bug introduced in the previous version where all employee movement speeds were incorrectly set to 5. Now, this change only applies to players loading old save files.
