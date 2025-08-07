Hello everyone,

To celebrate our participation in the Wholesome Games Celebration, we’ve prepared a major update just for you!

Did you play the demo and miss the photo mode in the full game? You loved it back then and we’ve got good news for you.

Photo mode is back! 📸

Capture your album pages in beautiful snapshots to showcase your amazing creations and share them with the world!



Although photo mode was available in the demo earlier in development, we had to remove it at launch due to compatibility issues. But now, it’s back and better than ever!

We’ve fixed all the problems and made some improvements. Your favorite food and beverages are now included in the composition to make your snapshots look their best. 💖

📱 Use the smartphone to take a snapshot of your page

📸 Take the shot...

🖼️ And voilà! Here’s the final image saved from photo mode!

Take the perfect snapshots, ready to post straight away!

We hope you enjoy this major update. We can’t wait to see your creations captured through the photo mode.

Best,

-Endflame Team 💖