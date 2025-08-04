Hey everyone!
Fixed a compatibility issue on Steam Deck that could cause the game to softlock before a battle. This was due to missing GPU extensions in the Steam Deck's runtime environment. The issue has been resolved by improving fallback behavior for systems with limited WebGL support.
🙏 We apologize for the inconvenience and sincerely thank you for your continued support!
Version 1.23.2 - Fixed a compatibility issue on Steam Deck
