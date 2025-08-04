 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19466990
Hey everyone!

Fixed a compatibility issue on Steam Deck that could cause the game to softlock before a battle. This was due to missing GPU extensions in the Steam Deck's runtime environment. The issue has been resolved by improving fallback behavior for systems with limited WebGL support.

🙏 We apologize for the inconvenience and sincerely thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Numina Content Depot 597061
Linux Numina Depot LINUX Depot 597062
macOS Numina Depot OSX Depot 597063
