6 August 2025 Build 19466911 Edited 6 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings from Play Together!

We would like to inform you about the update.

■ Update Details
- Fixed an issue where the Hair Style Costume worn by Minime was not displayed when wearing the Baby Dino Hat.
- Fixed an issue where Pets and Minime floated in the air when summoned at the Plaza Great Blue Hole.
- Fixed an issue where the Claimed Reward Stage in the UFO Repair Initiated! Minigames was not updated immediately.
- Other UI issues and bug fixes have been applied.

We will always strive to provide fun and comfortable service.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3198851
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3198853
  • Loading history…
