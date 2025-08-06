Greetings from Play Together!We would like to inform you about the update.■ Update Details- Fixed an issue where the Hair Style Costume worn by Minime was not displayed when wearing the Baby Dino Hat.- Fixed an issue where Pets and Minime floated in the air when summoned at the Plaza Great Blue Hole.- Fixed an issue where the Claimed Reward Stage in the UFO Repair Initiated! Minigames was not updated immediately.- Other UI issues and bug fixes have been applied.We will always strive to provide fun and comfortable service.Thank you.