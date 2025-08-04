Hello everyone!
We’ve added two new ways for you to communicate directly with us from inside the game:
New Features
Feedback Button – Share your ideas, suggestions, or requests for new features directly with the development team.
Bug Report Button – Quickly report any bugs or technical issues you encounter while playing.
Your input helps us improve the game and make it even better. We’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts and fixing any problems you find!
Thanks for your support
Changed files in this update