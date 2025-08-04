 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19466886 Edited 4 August 2025 – 08:14:01 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’ve added two new ways for you to communicate directly with us from inside the game:

New Features

  • Feedback Button – Share your ideas, suggestions, or requests for new features directly with the development team.

  • Bug Report Button – Quickly report any bugs or technical issues you encounter while playing.

Your input helps us improve the game and make it even better. We’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts and fixing any problems you find!

Thanks for your support

Changed files in this update

Depot 3839351
