4 August 2025 Build 19466874 Edited 4 August 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
PC Version:
  • Puzzles which display control information will now show different buttons depending on whether the player enters the level with mouse/gamepad/keyboard.
  • Reverted the initial setup text to remove the mention of viewing controls from the options screen. That screen is still available.

