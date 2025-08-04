- Puzzles which display control information will now show different buttons depending on whether the player enters the level with mouse/gamepad/keyboard.
- Reverted the initial setup text to remove the mention of viewing controls from the options screen. That screen is still available.
Minor Improvement
PC Version:
