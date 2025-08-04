Hi all,

I have just promoted version 2.12 to the default build. Thank you to everyone who tested the beta and provided feedback. (Testers can now switch back to the default branch by selecting "none" from the "beta participation" drop down menu.)

There are still some bugs, but I believe it is stable enough to be promoted.

If you have not tried it yet and want to know what has changed, please check out this post:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3249650?emclan=103582791474767992&emgid=538860954058753218

I will now start preparing v2.13. It will include a few bug fixes, such as reducing the AI intensity for non-crazy difficulty levels (since many players complained that the AI's superhuman responsiveness feels unnatural), further improving the control feel, and trying to stop the game from pausing when it loses focus, and more.

Starting Friday, I will begin focusing more deeply on the network play feature. This may take longer than expected, so v2.13 might require more time compared to the last two updates. I am currently aiming for release around August 16 to 17, though it might be delayed by a few days.

Stay tuned, and thanks again!