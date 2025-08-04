 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19466871 Edited 4 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I have just promoted version 2.12 to the default build. Thank you to everyone who tested the beta and provided feedback. (Testers can now switch back to the default branch by selecting "none" from the "beta participation" drop down menu.)

There are still some bugs, but I believe it is stable enough to be promoted.
If you have not tried it yet and want to know what has changed, please check out this post:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3249650?emclan=103582791474767992&emgid=538860954058753218

I will now start preparing v2.13. It will include a few bug fixes, such as reducing the AI intensity for non-crazy difficulty levels (since many players complained that the AI's superhuman responsiveness feels unnatural), further improving the control feel, and trying to stop the game from pausing when it loses focus, and more.

Starting Friday, I will begin focusing more deeply on the network play feature. This may take longer than expected, so v2.13 might require more time compared to the last two updates. I am currently aiming for release around August 16 to 17, though it might be delayed by a few days.

Stay tuned, and thanks again!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3249653
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3249654
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link