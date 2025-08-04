Hello, adventurers!Small update with changes to some fighters’ abilities.Here they are:- Thoveas [Scout], in addition to always being able to move regardless of the number of enemies present, the "Inspect" action is now free for him.- Daranath [Thief], in addition to multiplying gold gains by 1.5, now has a 25% chance to inflict the "Poisoned" status on an enemy.Other changes:- n the list of collectible items, fixed an item that was incorrectly referenced.- Minor optimizations.And don’t forget, the sequel, "Kingdoms of Dice," is available:You can also find both games in a bundle with a 25% discount:Enjoy! ^^