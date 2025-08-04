Hello, adventurers!
Small update with changes to some fighters’ abilities.
Here they are:
- Thoveas [Scout], in addition to always being able to move regardless of the number of enemies present, the "Inspect" action is now free for him.
- Daranath [Thief], in addition to multiplying gold gains by 1.5, now has a 25% chance to inflict the "Poisoned" status on an enemy.
Other changes:
- n the list of collectible items, fixed an item that was incorrectly referenced.
- Minor optimizations.
And don’t forget, the sequel, "Kingdoms of Dice," is available:
You can also find both games in a bundle with a 25% discount:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/56700/The_Elonia_Chronicles_Collection/
Enjoy! ^^
