4 August 2025 Build 19466761 Edited 4 August 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, adventurers!

Small update with changes to some fighters’ abilities.
Here they are:
- Thoveas [Scout], in addition to always being able to move regardless of the number of enemies present, the "Inspect" action is now free for him.
- Daranath [Thief], in addition to multiplying gold gains by 1.5, now has a 25% chance to inflict the "Poisoned" status on an enemy.

Other changes:
- n the list of collectible items, fixed an item that was incorrectly referenced.
- Minor optimizations.

And don’t forget, the sequel, "Kingdoms of Dice," is available:


You can also find both games in a bundle with a 25% discount:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/56700/The_Elonia_Chronicles_Collection/

Enjoy! ^^

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3669961
