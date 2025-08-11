 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19466585 Edited 11 August 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where an incorrect message would be displayed when opening the battlefield even if there were characters available for the challenge.

  • Fixed a bug in "Reverberation" where some sub-dungeons could not be entered correctly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1581951
