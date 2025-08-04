Complete overhaul of the UI
Display of damage received by enemies
Addition of event text for the player
Visual link between enemies and the player
Adjustments to the strength of certain abilities
Adjusted fog density in mist and heavy snow conditions
Changed the field of view for the wipe camera
Revisions to some enemy abilities
Changed materials for a certain stage
JoyJoyDungeon Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update