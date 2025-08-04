 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19466448 Edited 4 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Complete overhaul of the UI

Display of damage received by enemies

Addition of event text for the player

Visual link between enemies and the player

Adjustments to the strength of certain abilities

Adjusted fog density in mist and heavy snow conditions

Changed the field of view for the wipe camera

Revisions to some enemy abilities

Changed materials for a certain stage

Changed files in this update

Depot 3716381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link