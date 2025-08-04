🧁 Dear Islanders,

During this time, we’ve carefully reviewed every piece of negative feedback and suggestion.

Some of your comments were straightforward — even a bit “brutal” — but we truly appreciate you taking the time to share your honest experience with us.

This update focuses on fixing the issues you’ve complained about the most, and we’ve also added some brand-new content!

**✅ Too many clicks? You can now manually input quantities!

Whether you’re buying, selling, building, or splitting stacks in your backpack — everything now supports manual number input!

No more tapping dozens of times. Inputting numbers is faster, more accurate, and much less hassle!

✅ Inspiration system too harsh? We’ve optimized it!

We’ve adjusted the logic behind the Inspiration system so that the mid-to-late game maintains a smooth and enjoyable pace.

High Inspiration no longer means high penalties. We’ve redesigned the challenge mechanics to make them motivating rather than discouraging.

✅ Poor sea-combing experience? We’ve rebuilt the Trident!

The trident now feels smoother, with reduced wind-up and more stable hits.

Knockback effects have been significantly reduced, so you won’t get bounced halfway across the beach by those crabs anymore!

🐠 New Feature: Fish Tank Decoration System

You can now freely place decorations in your fish tank to create your own underwater world:

Place pebbles, corals, bubble makers, and more — with even more fun decorations coming soon!

Decorations can be combined and layered, allowing every player to design a unique little aquatic scene!

🧡 If you feel this update has truly improved your experience,

we’d love it if you could update your previous review or leave us a positive rating.

Your support means the world to us 🙏!

We’ll keep polishing every detail to make this island a place where you’ll want to stay, live, and slowly fall in love with.

— The Little Life Dev Team