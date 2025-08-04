Dear players,

the game will be unpublished this week.

It was the first hardcore game we worked on, and it was fun and a great learning experience for us.

However, the game didn't get much traction on Steam or on other stores. So, we made a decision to sell it to another developer to recoup some of our costs.

They request that we unpublish the existing project. They will use the code and the assets to do something of their own with it, maybe on mobile.

Hopefully, our future projects will be more successful.

If you already have the game in your Steam library, it will remain there, and you can still play it.

We're happy that many of you found the game enjoyable!

Thank you for playing!