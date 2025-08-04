-The game uses less VRAM or RAM (in theory)
-The game lags less when the camera rotates (in theory)
-An element during Aurora's date has been censored, but only in Family Mode
-A bug with Jones's hand cursor icon during interactions in certain scenes has been fixed
-A cocktail can be drunk near the beach
-An achievement has been added for drinking cocktails
