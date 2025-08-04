meow meow! meow? meow meow meow! MEOW!



what's that? don't speak cat? hang on -



Catto's Post Office is OUT NOW! ^•⩊•^





buy the game for $4.99 USD with a 20% discount at launch !



and please leave a review - it would mean the world to us! :D



we're also so excited to be part of the Wholesome Short Adventures bundle with some incredible games! in the discounted bundle, you can grab Catto's Post Office along with:

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Haven Park

A Tiny Sticker Tale



how cool is that?!









we can't believe Catto's Post Office is officially released! thank you to everyone who's supported us on this journey! we've poured our hearts into creating this game and hope you have as much fun playing it as we've had making it! have a purr-fect time! <3





in shambles studio ~

P.S. CAN WE GET SOME MEOWS IN THE CHAT 😻