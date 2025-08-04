 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19466278 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:13:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where Cosette is always recruitable even without triggering her flags
  • Fixed bug where player could postpone a discussion with Asaga, Chigara, and Maray to cause the scene to become repeatable to farm affection points
  • Fixed bug where you could keep Cosette after Sargasso by quickly reassigning her to your fleet
  • Reduced evasion of Pact Elite Samurai
  • Reduced enemy RPG attacks in Normal Difficulty and below
  • Fixed bug where Sea Goddess order could not be issued with controllers
  • Fixed crash when Icari tries to multi-hit RPG enemies that are killed in the same frame
  • Icari RPG evasion increased
  • All Guard Order evasion increased
  • Added tips to loading screens
  • Using a Wishall now ends the enemy's turn
  • Fixed bug where Cream Puff couldn't be baked
  • Baked bread now remains in the bakery at zero count (Only applies to bread baked after the update.)
  • Fixed bug where pause menu closes by itself in the ship map with controllers on 8th

