- Fixed bug where Cosette is always recruitable even without triggering her flags
- Fixed bug where player could postpone a discussion with Asaga, Chigara, and Maray to cause the scene to become repeatable to farm affection points
- Fixed bug where you could keep Cosette after Sargasso by quickly reassigning her to your fleet
- Reduced evasion of Pact Elite Samurai
- Reduced enemy RPG attacks in Normal Difficulty and below
- Fixed bug where Sea Goddess order could not be issued with controllers
- Fixed crash when Icari tries to multi-hit RPG enemies that are killed in the same frame
- Icari RPG evasion increased
- All Guard Order evasion increased
- Added tips to loading screens
- Using a Wishall now ends the enemy's turn
- Fixed bug where Cream Puff couldn't be baked
- Baked bread now remains in the bakery at zero count (Only applies to bread baked after the update.)
- Fixed bug where pause menu closes by itself in the ship map with controllers on 8th
V1.2.0.5 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
