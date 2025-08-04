 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19466263 Edited 4 August 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear space mechanics,

This update adds an item delivery system, now after you have ordered an item, after some time a spaceship will arrive with what you ordered.

The prices for mercury fulminate and target designators have been doubled due to the fact that they can now be crafted.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - a random GPS tracker was repaired, not the one you put in the repair zone.

In the plans.

Indicators for squads, due to the fact that squads can be ineffective and because of this they may not bring ore, because of this it may seem that the squads are not working, although this is not the case.

Add the ability to load saves.

Your review may be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck in crafting <3

