Bug Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed outfit mismatching.

Fixed Karaoke date bug.

Fixed end game softlock.

Fixed part time job money not adding up.

Quality of life improvements

Now you can play it even after the story ends. to unlock all the scenes, dates and outfits.

Thank you for all the love and support.

Join my discord to get latest news about my games and other behind the scene art stuff.

https://discord.gg/48pssxQPEm