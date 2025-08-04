- The mother no longer remains in the center of each room for a split second while chasing you.
- The mother will no longer respawn when you exit during a cutscene
- You can no longer take the mother's axe by sprinting
- Reset game options added to menu: Reset game, Load previous save, and load custom checkpoint
- Chase music no longer overlaps the default music.
- You can no longer use the R spell while possessed (eliminating crashing errors)
- Spam out is now required for exorcisms
- No more infinite door slams while possessed
- Crashes shouldn't happen when you open controls
- A crash detector has been implemented which helps save progress when the game crashes, and hopefully sends you back to the title screen rather than closing the app
Sorry to those who are waiting on the good ending. It is a rough work in progress.
Changed files in this update