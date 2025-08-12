Your spaceship will no longer go into space without you, if your character dies during takeoff! We’ve improved online, fixed a number of bugs, and made block removal in the ship editor much easier.



Online improvements:

Fixed the two death overlap in some scenarios for online clients.

Fixed an issue causing items to get their durability reset when discarding them during online sessions.

Fixed the initial portals list available from a server to its clients.

Travel portal discovery now propagates to everyone in the session.

Respawn positions for online clients will now favor their ships.

Using the ship editor as a client will change the current ship in the online session.

Fixed an issue duplicating the generation of planet content when a client saved a remote online session’s world.

Fixed the link between speeders and their traders not showing up always in online sessions.

Fixes to the way a planet’s current corruption value got synchronized across network.

Fixed a situation when a planet state would not get saved if a client was disconnected from it and the host was in a different area.

Fixed the UI for the recycler for clients not always syncing properly.

Fixed the mining ray of the extractor positioning for clients on the server.

Fixed a set of issues related to client’s speeders: not getting removed when the client left, they are summoning back if another player used them.

Clients will auto-embark their speeders when summoning them in online sessions.

Fixed an issue causing online clients not to receive XP for the piloting skill when destroying pirates in space.

The galaxy map will now display the host’s current warp gates discoveries, not the clients.

Fixed some rare occasions when a client would use a portal to another planet and end up spawned in lava.

The appearance of all quest related NPCs is no longer random for each player.