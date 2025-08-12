 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19465985 Edited 12 August 2025 – 11:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Your spaceship will no longer go into space without you, if your character dies during takeoff! We’ve improved online, fixed a number of bugs, and made block removal in the ship editor much easier.


Online improvements:

  • Fixed the two death overlap in some scenarios for online clients.

  • Fixed an issue causing items to get their durability reset when discarding them during online sessions.

  • Fixed the initial portals list available from a server to its clients.

  • Travel portal discovery now propagates to everyone in the session.

  • Respawn positions for online clients will now favor their ships.

  • Using the ship editor as a client will change the current ship in the online session.

  • Fixed an issue duplicating the generation of planet content when a client saved a remote online session’s world.

  • Fixed the link between speeders and their traders not showing up always in online sessions.

  • Fixes to the way a planet’s current corruption value got synchronized across network.

  • Fixed a situation when a planet state would not get saved if a client was disconnected from it and the host was in a different area.

  • Fixed the UI for the recycler for clients not always syncing properly.

  • Fixed the mining ray of the extractor positioning for clients on the server.

  • Fixed a set of issues related to client’s speeders: not getting removed when the client left, they are summoning back if another player used them.

  • Clients will auto-embark their speeders when summoning them in online sessions.

  • Fixed an issue causing online clients not to receive XP for the piloting skill when destroying pirates in space.

  • The galaxy map will now display the host’s current warp gates discoveries, not the clients.

  • Fixed some rare occasions when a client would use a portal to another planet and end up spawned in lava.

  • The appearance of all quest related NPCs is no longer random for each player.

  • The host’s starting broken speeder can no longer be repaired and stolen by other players.

Ships and speeders:

  • \[MAJOR] The Ship editor on the space station now allows for removal of “mass volumes” Just like the multitube placement the “left click” action hold will create a deletion volume which will remove all blocks in that section (assuming the player has space for them in their inventory).

  • Fixed an issue with pirate ship sounds like they were player controlled and having an invalid volume.

  • Fixed an issue sending the ship into space and respawning the player on the planet if he died during the take-off sequence.

Quests and achievements:

  • Fixed an issue causing some NPCs and Quest items to show up doubled in the world.

  • Fixed some situations when a quest marker for a location on a planet will keep showing on different planets.

  • Fixed unlocking of missed achievements/trophies by checking on game load and granting any that meet all the requirements.

Other fixes:

  • A “hover mode” key has been added for the creative mode. It can also be triggered by double-jumping.

  • Fixed the missing gear stats update for some bonuses (like sprint speed) after a fresh load.

  • Appliances which will not result in a lootable disassembly have the disassembly effect red.

  • Fixed the trading menu not having the proper level requirement displayed when only one item was available.

  • Fixed the rotation action for some objects, which ended up with them inside the voxel supporting them.

  • Fixed some AI positioning issues for some creature that have ranged attacks.

  • Fixed an issue causing items duplication when leaving and rejoining a session in fast succession.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3400001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link