Dear Players:

We plan to conduct maintenance for the 1.4.5version update between 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM UTC on August 4, 2025. If the maintenance cannot be completed within the scheduled time, the server opening time will be postponed accordingly. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support.

For some issues that have been reported but not yet resolved, we will prioritize and address them as soon as possible.

Optimizations

Standard Mode

1. Server performance has been optimized

Bug Fixes

Standard Mode

1. Fixed an issue that consistently caused server crashes