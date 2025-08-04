 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465972 Edited 4 August 2025 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players:

We plan to conduct maintenance for the 1.4.5version update between 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM UTC on August 4, 2025. If the maintenance cannot be completed within the scheduled time, the server opening time will be postponed accordingly. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support.

For some issues that have been reported but not yet resolved, we will prioritize and address them as soon as possible.

Optimizations

Standard Mode

1.     Server performance has been optimized

Bug Fixes

Standard Mode

1.         Fixed an issue that consistently caused server crashes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2285151
