New
2 new Mutations
You can now spend medallions to skip health and ammo support call ins. The cost scales with how much of the cooldown you are skipping
(Cordillera) 1 new large map tile, multiple new small features.
My current map plan is to fill out the necessities first (enough tiles to get the proc gen feeling good) and then slowly improve the density and quality of the tiles after that
Updates
Wishing well’s cost only goes up 50% each attempt now (was 100%)
(Foothills) Small updates to some map tiles
Lowered Medallion cost scaling with # players in co-op
(Crusade) Objectives per stage reduced to 3 (was 4)
