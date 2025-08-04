- Save file names have been removed. Instead, the save file numbers are displayed.
- The artifact system has been added. You can access the artifact system after recruiting the rogue, and artifacts provide additional beneficial effects during expeditions.
- When a unit dies while in a stunned state, the effect is properly removed.
- Some resources have been cleaned up.
0.99.33 - The Hunting! Patch Notes
Patch Notes :
