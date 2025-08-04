 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465890
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes :

  • Save file names have been removed. Instead, the save file numbers are displayed.
  • The artifact system has been added. You can access the artifact system after recruiting the rogue, and artifacts provide additional beneficial effects during expeditions.
  • When a unit dies while in a stunned state, the effect is properly removed.
  • Some resources have been cleaned up.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3227711
