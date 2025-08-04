Optimization for frame drops in certain sections



Enhancement of sound during the exploration phase



Other minor bugs and small issues



Hello, this is the development team ofFirst of all, we sincerely thank everyone who has shown interest in our game and provided valuable feedback despite its shortcomings.We are currently reviewing various improvements and plan to release patches sequentially based on priority. The most urgent improvements identified so far are as follows:We are doing our best to patch and deploy these items as soon as possible.In addition to improving existing content, we plan to continue development steadily throughout the year to add new content and enhance overall game stability.Your feedback is a great motivation and driving force for us. We ask for your continued interest and support.And as a token of our gratitude,all players who log in between the official release date and August 20 will receive theitem for free.Please check it via thein the game!Thank you.