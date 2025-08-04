 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ V
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19465876 Edited 4 August 2025 – 09:39:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, this is the development team of Backroom Company.

First of all, we sincerely thank everyone who has shown interest in our game and provided valuable feedback despite its shortcomings.

We are currently reviewing various improvements and plan to release patches sequentially based on priority. The most urgent improvements identified so far are as follows:

  • Optimization for frame drops in certain sections
  • Enhancement of sound during the exploration phase
  • Other minor bugs and small issues

We are doing our best to patch and deploy these items as soon as possible.

In addition to improving existing content, we plan to continue development steadily throughout the year to add new content and enhance overall game stability.

Your feedback is a great motivation and driving force for us. We ask for your continued interest and support.



And as a token of our gratitude,
all players who log in between the official release date and August 20 will receive the “Pumpkin Head Mask” item for free.
Please check it via the Suit Storage in the game!

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3010461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link