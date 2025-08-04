 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465761 Edited 4 August 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Scrapped the 3D player hand and reworked some shaders for clarity. Added some systems in place to improve what cards can do with physical effects. Allow mods to control collision shape of pieces. More accepting of logic errors in piece modifiers (less softlocks).

Q1000 from the future now is affected by changes to its past self (ie: demotions, damage).

More relaxed view on what counts as checkmate for Get Out Of Checkmate Free.

Sunfish 1.0 is still takes forever to take their turn (but Stockfish can't even cope, so that's 1-0).

Still no background music.

