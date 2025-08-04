 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465756 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dendrohai's Dungeon

I've added Dendrohai's event this time! This one is a variant on Kiwi's event with a few other minigame types mixed in. There are a few placeholder scenes again, but they'll be patched out within the next few days. The event also uses Kiwi's event soundtrack as a placeholder, but it will get it's own song soon.

I also moved around a few unlocks to be able to fit the new event where I wanted it. The "Star Shower" gift had to be moved once again! This is probably like the 5th time I've moved it, but I've lost track already. There was even a time when it was unlocked automatically before being put back onto another dream later. It's just funny how often it happened to this gift in particular.

Content Added

  • 1 new event to discover (Total: 82)

  • 1 new dream to fulfill (Total: 744)

Updates and tweaks

  • Moved around a few unlocks

Bug Fixes

  • None this time

Upcoming Stuff

Only 4 monster events left to go!

  • Voladrome

  • Shanx

  • Ventra

  • Blizzard Veyeral

Other stuff to finish off version 8!

  • Final bosses for the 6 family towers

  • Endless Towers mode

  • A few events for Endless Stress

  • A rework of Quickplay's power limits that involves the love power system that was added to endless mode

  • A mode for playing event minigames outside of story runs

  • A few more story scenes for Her Heart and Defect in Story and Altered Story modes

Next Update

I'll be going on vacation in about 2 weeks and I won't be back until early September, so I can't say for sure when the next update will be, but it will probably be late in September.

Thank you for playing! ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː

Changed files in this update

