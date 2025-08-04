Hi everyone!
We’ve just rolled out a new update with some key improvements and fixes to make your experience smoother and more stable. Thanks so much for sticking with us!
🔧 Improvements & Changes
• Currency Cap:
◦ Current currency and total earnings are now clamped at 999,999,999,999,999,999 to prevent overflow issues.
• Auto Save System:
◦ The game now auto-saves every 5 minutes. Previously, progress was only saved when existing the game.
• Settings Save/Load:
◦ VSync and Pixel Font preferences are now correctly saved and loaded when restarting the game.
• Staff Behavior Update:
◦ Staff now generate a task to move to their assigned work positions automatically.
* Balance chef Mike
🐞 Bug Fixes
• Fixed an issue where gold collected from the cash machine did not add to the total earnings.
• Fixed a bug where the adjust window height button did not appear in the settings menu when using Bottom mode.
Thanks again for all your support and feedback, we truly appreciate it. 💛
We’re always listening, so feel free to drop your thoughts or bug reports anytime!
Changed files in this update