Hi everyone!

We’ve just rolled out a new update with some key improvements and fixes to make your experience smoother and more stable. Thanks so much for sticking with us!



🔧 Improvements & Changes

• Currency Cap:

◦ Current currency and total earnings are now clamped at 999,999,999,999,999,999 to prevent overflow issues.

• Auto Save System:

◦ The game now auto-saves every 5 minutes. Previously, progress was only saved when existing the game.

• Settings Save/Load:

◦ VSync and Pixel Font preferences are now correctly saved and loaded when restarting the game.

• Staff Behavior Update:

◦ Staff now generate a task to move to their assigned work positions automatically.

* Balance chef Mike







🐞 Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where gold collected from the cash machine did not add to the total earnings.

• Fixed a bug where the adjust window height button did not appear in the settings menu when using Bottom mode.



Thanks again for all your support and feedback, we truly appreciate it. 💛

We’re always listening, so feel free to drop your thoughts or bug reports anytime!