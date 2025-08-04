 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465753 Edited 4 August 2025 – 11:32:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!
We’ve just rolled out a new update with some key improvements and fixes to make your experience smoother and more stable. Thanks so much for sticking with us!

🔧 Improvements & Changes
• Currency Cap:
  ◦ Current currency and total earnings are now clamped at 999,999,999,999,999,999 to prevent overflow issues.
• Auto Save System:
  ◦ The game now auto-saves every 5 minutes. Previously, progress was only saved when existing the game.
• Settings Save/Load:
  ◦ VSync and Pixel Font preferences are now correctly saved and loaded when restarting the game.

• Staff Behavior Update:

◦ Staff now generate a task to move to their assigned work positions automatically.

* Balance chef Mike




🐞 Bug Fixes
• Fixed an issue where gold collected from the cash machine did not add to the total earnings.
• Fixed a bug where the adjust window height button did not appear in the settings menu when using Bottom mode.

Thanks again for all your support and feedback, we truly appreciate it. 💛
We’re always listening, so feel free to drop your thoughts or bug reports anytime!

