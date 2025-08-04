 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465743 Edited 4 August 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the relic discard dialog would appear if a new relic dropped after defeating an enemy with a relic's activation when you possessed 3 relics.
- Fixed an issue that caused unintended behavior when one of several bosses was defeated by the "Damage on Full Block" effect while possessing the amulet "Triumphant Return".
- Fixed an issue that caused unintended behavior when resuming a suspended session in Zangetsudo after performing a specific action.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3360011
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3360012
