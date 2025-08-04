Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the relic discard dialog would appear if a new relic dropped after defeating an enemy with a relic's activation when you possessed 3 relics.

- Fixed an issue that caused unintended behavior when one of several bosses was defeated by the "Damage on Full Block" effect while possessing the amulet "Triumphant Return".

- Fixed an issue that caused unintended behavior when resuming a suspended session in Zangetsudo after performing a specific action.