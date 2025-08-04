Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the relic discard dialog would appear if a new relic dropped after defeating an enemy with a relic's activation when you possessed 3 relics.
- Fixed an issue that caused unintended behavior when one of several bosses was defeated by the "Damage on Full Block" effect while possessing the amulet "Triumphant Return".
- Fixed an issue that caused unintended behavior when resuming a suspended session in Zangetsudo after performing a specific action.
Version 1.1.3 Release
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3360011
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3360012
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update