NEW CAMPAIGN!!!!

Patch updates (that come to mind)

Sliding changed from conserving current velocity to redirecting

Sliding now uses 15 stamina per second

Pressing control midair no longer makes you crouch, instead slams you to the floor

Options are persistent after game close

AND SO MUCH MORE!!! I LOST THE CURRENT BUILD OF THE GAME SO I REMADE THE GAME BASED OFF A YEAR OLD BUILD OF THE GAME!!!