This Week’s Focus: Expanding Officialdom Gameplay

Last week, we enriched the noble house system. This week, it’s time to expand the political gameplay.

The main addition this time is the introduction of functional powers for the Six Ministries, including:

1. Revenue Minister: Can allocate national treasury funds to local governments for disaster relief and city reconstruction, audit regional finances, and review royal household expenses.

2. Justice Minister: Can review case files of imprisoned noble descendants and revise their charges or verdicts.

3. War Minister: Can recruit imperial guards independently, raise military funds through various means to support the treasury, and adjust troop deployments across regions.

4. Rites Minister, Civil Minister, and Industry Minister: Their duties and gameplay features will be detailed in this week’s full patch notes.

We’ll continue expanding the powers and responsibilities of these officials in future updates.

Some planned officialdom events couldn’t make it into this week’s patch due to time constraints, but we’ll work to include them in the upcoming updates as soon as possible.

We are also planning future updates focused on military officials, including garrisons across the empire and new military roles. These are more meaningful when combined with cross-border warfare mechanics, so their release is scheduled for a later phase.

After this week’s update, we’ll continue improving the noble house system and complete the pending political events in next week’s patch. This week remains on our regular update schedule, thank you for your continued support and patience!