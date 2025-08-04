Optimization
Added unique textures for the special card packs of all seven generations.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue in co-op mode where cards placed for battle on the client side would disappear after the host saved and exited the game.
Fixed a bug where employees from old save files had a random movement speed instead of the default value of 5. Now, upon loading old saves, the default speed is correctly set to 5.
Fixed an issue where taking an empty box and trying to pick up cards from the special card pack shelf could cause the special packs to become non-interactive.
