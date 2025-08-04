 Skip to content
4 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization

  • Added unique textures for the special card packs of all seven generations.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in co-op mode where cards placed for battle on the client side would disappear after the host saved and exited the game.

  • Fixed a bug where employees from old save files had a random movement speed instead of the default value of 5. Now, upon loading old saves, the default speed is correctly set to 5.

  • Fixed an issue where taking an empty box and trying to pick up cards from the special card pack shelf could cause the special packs to become non-interactive.

