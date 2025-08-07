 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19465504 Edited 7 August 2025 – 01:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Summer Campaigns on now]
・Today's Item up during the campaign!
・A treasure chest that gives out key cards and more appears every day!

Ver 3.12.40 Update
◆Encounters
・Black Clad Swordsman (Another Style) is encounterable.

◆Manifestation: Weapon Tempering
Added a new enhancement event for the characters and classes listed below.
・Yuna (Oracle)

Check the in-game notices for more information.

Changed files in this update

Windows ANOTHER EDEN Depot Depot 1252601
