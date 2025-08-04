Graphics Options
- Added V-sync toggle.
Gameplay Changes
- Hydranbear (Pink) and Hydranbear (Coral) are now Rhea's Liked gifts (instead of neutral).
- Added clearer prompt to start research after scanning a fish part.
Localisation Changes/Fixes
Simplified Chinese
- 列表中 -> 日历
- Fixed Kipp's line: 窍门 -> 小费
- Fixed two instances where the name "燕颜" is written in a different form (e.g. 妍妍)
- Edited hint for the second creature of the Creature Puzzle.
Thank you for playing! 🤍
Miki
v1.0.8 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update