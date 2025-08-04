 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465476
Update notes via Steam Community
Graphics Options
- Added V-sync toggle.

Gameplay Changes
- Hydranbear (Pink) and Hydranbear (Coral) are now Rhea's Liked gifts (instead of neutral).
- Added clearer prompt to start research after scanning a fish part.

Localisation Changes/Fixes
Simplified Chinese
- 列表中 -> 日历
- Fixed Kipp's line: 窍门 -> 小费
- Fixed two instances where the name "燕颜" is written in a different form (e.g. 妍妍)
- Edited hint for the second creature of the Creature Puzzle.

Thank you for playing! 🤍
Miki

