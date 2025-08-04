Graphics Options

- Added V-sync toggle.



Gameplay Changes

- Hydranbear (Pink) and Hydranbear (Coral) are now Rhea's Liked gifts (instead of neutral).

- Added clearer prompt to start research after scanning a fish part.



Localisation Changes/Fixes

Simplified Chinese

- 列表中 -> 日历

- Fixed Kipp's line: 窍门 -> 小费

- Fixed two instances where the name "燕颜" is written in a different form (e.g. 妍妍)

- Edited hint for the second creature of the Creature Puzzle.



Thank you for playing! 🤍

Miki