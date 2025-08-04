 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465434 Edited 4 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Gamblers 💀

Check Out What’s New 🎲

Check out what’s new in this build — bug fixes, quality-of-life updates, and fresh new features to deepen your descent into dice-fueled madness.

New Game Mode

  • Added new game mode: The Trail

  • Added new characters to face off against in trail mode

Bugs/Fixes

  • Added new dice

  • Dice are only obtained from the shop in trail mode (no longer gained after each round)

  • CRT filter can now be disabled in Options

Thank You

A huge thank you to all the players for your continued support.

Happy gambling, and may the dice be ever in your favor!

Version 1.7.0 Patch Notes

Changed files in this update

