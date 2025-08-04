Greetings, Gamblers 💀
Check Out What’s New 🎲
Check out what’s new in this build — bug fixes, quality-of-life updates, and fresh new features to deepen your descent into dice-fueled madness.
New Game Mode
Added new game mode: The Trail
Added new characters to face off against in trail mode
Bugs/Fixes
Added new dice
Dice are only obtained from the shop in trail mode (no longer gained after each round)
CRT filter can now be disabled in Options
Thank You
A huge thank you to all the players for your continued support.
Happy gambling, and may the dice be ever in your favor!
Version 1.7.0 Patch Notes
