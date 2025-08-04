Greetings, Gamblers 💀

Check Out What’s New 🎲

Check out what’s new in this build — bug fixes, quality-of-life updates, and fresh new features to deepen your descent into dice-fueled madness.

New Game Mode

Added new game mode: The Trail

Added new characters to face off against in trail mode

Bugs/Fixes

Added new dice

Dice are only obtained from the shop in trail mode (no longer gained after each round)

CRT filter can now be disabled in Options

Thank You

A huge thank you to all the players for your continued support.

Happy gambling, and may the dice be ever in your favor!

Version 1.7.0 Patch Notes