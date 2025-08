Here are the patch notes for this weeks update

Minor Changes

-Added thicker outline for smaller outlined text

-Added BOUNCE, RUMMAGE, and MILL keywords

-Change LEFT FAVORED keyword to LEFTY

-Updated keyword presentation to be clearer and consistent

-Updated card descriptions to help improve readability

-Slightly updated hand in tutorial

Fixes

-Fixed being able to close the Mulligan Phase before finishing the Mulligan Tutorial