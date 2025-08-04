Hello, dear players,

We’ve been working all day on this update. We sincerely apologize to those who encountered issues in the final areas of the game, especially the one that prevented the final zone from displaying correctly.

You can now complete the game without any problems!

Below are the patch notes:

Fixed access to the final stage. Some players reported being unable to enter this issue has been fully resolved, and the game can now be completed without any issues.

Resolved various bugs related to graphics and resolution.

Fixed a sound issue that occurred in some levels, particularly in the final stage.

Addressed several minor bugs reported by players.

After this small update, we continue working on the next update that will bring more content.

If you have any questions or want to give us feedback, please don't hesitate to use the available channels, such as the meeting point.

Thank you for playing Space Dragons! :D