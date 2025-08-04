 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465153 Edited 4 August 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed a rare bug where two emperors could appear.

 

2. Fixed a bug where the emperor could inherit a vassal prince's title.

 

These two bugs might still affect existing save files.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2503771
  • Loading history…
