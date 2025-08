ADDED

new shark system added (still early WIP)

added boxing when unarmed, low damage, just for classic fun fistacuffs

not yet available in game but new tower defence mechanics have been implemented behind the scenes. Will be available to players in the coming days



ADJUSTED

eye shader adjusted



BUG FIXES

water sfx no longer plays when player is out of water but camera is in water

player no longer digs when interacting with timed interactable objects

[*] variety of other small bug fixes