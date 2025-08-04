 Skip to content
Major 4 August 2025 Build 19465130 Edited 4 August 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

You asked and you shall receive.

I got feedback from multiple players saying that they would love to speed run Hiragana Hero, so I made it easier by creating Time Attack Mode!

After you clear the game once, you will have access to "start the stream" in Time Attack Mode, which will run during play time and stop during certain events, such as the results screen between areas. Autosave will be disabled, so you will have to do the entire run as fast as you can! Don't worry, you can save after completing or giving up the challenge, and you will still have anything gained during the Time Attack Mode. Keen will also record your best time so you can screenshot it and share your time with friends!

Other features added in this patch include:

-A "saved" animation showing you when the game has autosaved has been added.

-The player will learn the Redeem, "End Stream" to end the run early whenever they want. This can also be used in Time Attack Mode.

-Now, when you receive essences of hiragana you've already maxed, it no longer shows it being "added" to the total.

