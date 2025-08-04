Hey everyone!

We’ve been busy polishing core systems and making gameplay feel smoother and more intuitive. Here’s what’s new in this week’s update:

⚔️ New Endurance & Rolling Mechanic

We’ve introduced a roll/dodge ability , fully integrated with a brand-new endurance system .

Your endurance now affects how often you can roll, adding a layer of strategy to movement.

The UI has been updated to clearly display endurance levels in real-time.

🎯 Adaptive Weapon Selection

Now supports both radial and linear layouts for smoother input handling—whether you're using mouse, keyboard, or controller.

Behind the scenes, we’ve improved weapon range validation and target filtering for more accurate combat behavior.

🧰 UI & Settings Polish

Major refactor of UI elements , including the removal of unused labels and cleaner integration of player indicators like endurance.

The settings system has been rebuilt with better organization and support for multiple configuration providers.

Default mode is now fullscreen, with improved aspect ratio handling and window stretching.

Thanks for all the feedback and bug reports—it really helps guide development!

More gameplay improvements and performance fixes are coming soon. Stay tuned!

— Dev Team