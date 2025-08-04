 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19465018 Edited 4 August 2025 – 03:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added the first iteration of the end dragon “Archie” boss fight in the Mystal Zone after collecting all 9 shards.
  • Fixed a bug where the player would run in one direction.
  • Fixed a bug where, when a remote player disconnects, their wild spawns wouldn’t auto-destroy.
  • Fixed a bug where you could still hear other players’ attacks when not near them (SFX).
  • Fixed a player interaction bug where players would lose the ability to interact with objects.
  • Fixed a bug where the echo orb would respawn you in the sky while in the Nature Zone.
  • Added a failsafe to prevent creature vault spawn spamming (sometimes duplicate creatures would spawn).
  • Added a failsafe to prevent bond spamming and attack spamming.
  • Added bond scroll logic back in.
  • Added world gate hopping counter back in.
  • Death consequences: death timer set to 10 seconds.
  • Made wardens more obvious by adding map icons for their positions in each zone.
  • Made warden pets non-interactable to avoid interfering with warden interactions.
  • Adjusted pet follow logic so pets don’t get dragged around while flying.

